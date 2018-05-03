Entertainment News
Watch N’ Learn: This Fan Took Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan & Got A Happy Ending

Dreams do come true.

Global Grind
Photocall Prossima Fermata Fruitvale Station

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Let’s keep it a hundred, how many times have you thought about sliding into your celebrity crush’s DMs so you can shoot your shot.

For those of you wild enough to do it, you still probably never got a response from the love of your life — or at least, it probably didn’t end as well as Sylvia Wilson.

The university student took a win for stans everywhere when she managed to get a pic with Michael B. Jordan after sending him a message on Instagram.

Sylvia learned that Michael was filming on her Temple University campus, so it was all game for her to possibly meet the star. On IG, she asked Michael if she could buy him a smoothie. While the actor turned down the delicious drink, he agreed to take a picture with Sylvia.

The two coordinated a meet time and getting around security, then the rest was history.

An inspiration.

Of course Twitter couldn’t deal. Swipe through for some hilarious reactions.

