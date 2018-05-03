Comedian/Actor Brandon T. Jackson Talks Illuminati & Black Owned Coffee Shops [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Comedian/Actor Brandon Jackson stopped by Veda Loca in the Morning to kick it with the team. He talks about the Illuminati, Black owned coffee shops & a whole lot more.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (@ovidmedia)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

