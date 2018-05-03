Entertainment News
She Bad! Watch Viral Dancer @Beaulexx Get Busy To Cardi B

This UCLA student and multi-talented artist is racking up views for bodying Cardi’s “She Bad” in heels!

Cardi B In Concert - New York City

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Cardi B shared video of @BeauLexx’s “She Bad” routine and it’s approaching 1 million streams.

The UCLA student is getting plenty of love in the comments, including the ultimate co-sign from Cardi, who simply said, “SHE BAD.”

In the original caption for the video, Alexis wrote, “sometimes I just wanna get ratchet with my friends.”

We can all relate to that.

Hit the jump for more of Lex’s best routines.

