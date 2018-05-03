Entertainment News
Morning Vibes: When Self-Love Reaches New Dramatic Heights

That moment you realize you the sauce.

Global Grind
0 reads
African American businessman adjusting tie in mirror

Source: DreamPictures / Getty

Feeling yourself on a Thursday morning? Just got a fresh cut or new hairdo just in time for the office party?

TV host and media personality Anthony Adams is all of us when we just gotta stop….pause…check the mirror, and say “gaaaaah daaaamn!”

How you wake up in the morning with a fresh cut!

A post shared by Anthony Adams (@spiceadams) on

 

Love yourself this beautiful morning.

Continue reading Morning Vibes: When Self-Love Reaches New Dramatic Heights

