News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chris Brown Speaks Up About Kanye

Pskillz
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Enough is enough Chris Brown has spoken up about Kanye’s recent  actions and breakdown. Do you agree or disagree. Chris hasn’t been the only celebrity to speak up about the rants. Tune in Thursday night at 7:00 to who else is breaking their silence.

Chris Brown , Kanye West , News on the Net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chris Brown Speaks Up About Kanye

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved…
 8 hours ago
05.02.18
20 items
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
 8 hours ago
05.02.18
New Name, Who Dis? Kodak Black Officially Changes…
 11 hours ago
05.02.18
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Kylie Jenner &…
 12 hours ago
05.02.18
Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending…
 14 hours ago
05.02.18
Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store…
 15 hours ago
05.02.18
North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal…
 15 hours ago
05.02.18
She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice…
 15 hours ago
05.02.18
Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back…
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
 18 hours ago
05.02.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017
The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video 
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye’s Revealing Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now