Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved Suit Look (Or Nah?)

A high school senior wanted to go against the grain when it came to his prom getup and now he’s causing quite a bit of talk online.

Instead of your typical black tux, or traditional wrist-length suit, Donyell Meredith II of Indianapolis decided to rock a short-sleeved suit to his prom.

You can buy designer one thing you can’t buy is swag #Prom2k18 pic.twitter.com/TH53ZYxSRH — Donyell Meredith II (@DonyellMeredith) April 23, 2018

“I got the suit from K & G Fashion, but I had it tailored and told them where I wanted the sleeves and pants to come down to,” Donyell told Yahoo. “I always like to dress different and not necessarily wear the in things or expensive designer clothing. I really enjoy putting together outfits.”

And put together he did, with some mixed reactions.

Come on short sleeved suit !!! pic.twitter.com/7fOdddPaIW — 👑SugaCanee✨ (@QueenNahniee) April 25, 2018

Short sleeve suit 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eBUoMd1Wfp — Jordyn 'Boobie' Law (@boobie_law50) April 23, 2018

It's straight…but I'm going to need him to either pull those pants down or his shoes up 😕 — Σilk da Σhockaa (@ThatGuy_Jaye) April 27, 2018

You might be surprised to learn that Donyell isn’t the first guy to sport a forearm bearing number. Dwyane Wade let us know the deal a while ago.

@bomani_jones wanted to get your thoughts on D Wade's short sleeve suit pic.twitter.com/1xDfHKs3Kh — Evan J (@EJ64923) March 23, 2017

Swipe through to find out the many ways a short-sleeved suit can look. Then let us no if you’re here for the party or nah.

