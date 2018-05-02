Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved Suit Look (Or Nah?)

One high schooler sparks the discussion.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Street Style - New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2017 - Day 1

Source: Matthew Sperzel / Getty

A high school senior wanted to go against the grain when it came to his prom getup and now he’s causing quite a bit of talk online.

Instead of your typical black tux, or traditional wrist-length suit, Donyell Meredith II of Indianapolis decided to rock a short-sleeved suit to his prom.

“I got the suit from K & G Fashion, but I had it tailored and told them where I wanted the sleeves and pants to come down to,” Donyell told Yahoo.  “I always like to dress different and not necessarily wear the in things or expensive designer clothing. I really enjoy putting together outfits.”

And put together he did, with some mixed reactions.

You might be surprised to learn that Donyell isn’t the first guy to sport a forearm bearing number. Dwyane Wade let us know the deal a while ago.

Swipe through to find out the many ways a short-sleeved suit can look. Then let us no if you’re here for the party or nah.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved Suit Look (Or Nah?)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved…
 2 hours ago
05.02.18
20 items
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
 3 hours ago
05.02.18
New Name, Who Dis? Kodak Black Officially Changes…
 5 hours ago
05.02.18
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Kylie Jenner &…
 6 hours ago
05.02.18
Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending…
 8 hours ago
05.02.18
Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store…
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal…
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice…
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back…
 10 hours ago
05.02.18
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
 13 hours ago
05.02.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017
The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video 
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye’s Revealing Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now