The Drama Brewing Between Kash Doll & YG—And Why Cardi B Is In The Middle

We're hoping they can work it out.

If you’ve heard Cardi B‘s album Invasion of Privacy, you know she and YG collaborate on a strip club anthem titled “She Bad.” But it looks like another upcoming rapper was supposed to ride that beat before Cardi hopped on and did her thing. On her Insta stories, Kash Doll claims she recorded the song back in January when YG asked her to be on it, didn’t hear anything back after finishing her verse, then found out she was no longer on the song when Cardi’s debut album dropped. To avoid the drama, Kash wanted to drop her own “She Bad” remix but was “blocked” by SoundCloud. Listen to her explain her side of the story up top, plus the remix below. Knowing Cardi, she’ll probably repost Kash and show love.

 

photos
