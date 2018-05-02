Entertainment News
Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back From Drake For A Hot Freestyle

Queen.

2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 classic “Ex-Factor” was pushed back into the spotlight in 2018 with two major artists using it as a sample. Cardi B repeated Ms. Hill’s timeless lyrics in her cut “Be Careful,” while Drake gave Lauryn’s track a New Orleans makeover for his banger “Nice For What.”

Ms. Hill definitely seemed to be feeling the latter song since she performed a whole freestyle over the track at her concert in New York.

Peep the bars below!

 

G.O.A.T.

