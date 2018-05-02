North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal Ever — But Was It All For The Internet?

Everyone loves a good fairytale story, especially when the hero character falls for the damsel in distress.
One North Carolina teen pulled a page out of an old fable and made one student’s wish come true by setting up the cutest prom-posal ever.
Too bad most folks think that Rachel Newberry asked her friend, Ben Robinson (who has down syndrome), out just for Internet attention.
Folks have been going so hard at Rach that she had to defend herself:
But if you look at the facts, you’ll probably have a different change of heart. A source close to Rachel revealed, “The reality is these two have been friends since they were four years old. Just to see this moments happen was priceless.”
We just hope the prom pics turned out fyeeee. That’s all.