Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store Near You Thanks To Janelle Monáe

Where fashion and body positivity meet.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Special Screening Presented by YouTube of Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture by Janelle Monae

Source: John Sciulli / Getty

Janelle Monáe has made it crystal clear she’s not afraid of “Pynk” matter, regardless of where it lies on the body.

Her music video for “Pynk” was a celebration of all sections and organs that can provide pleasure or body positivity. The vagina is just one example of a body part Janelle gets hype about — so much that ladies in her video were wearing vagina-like pants and now they might actually go on sale.

“We may be working on that,” Janelle told People. “I’m so tickled and honored that people are talking about the Pynk pants, I think that it’s so cool to have discussions around women’s issues and women’s bodies, I think it’s amazing.”

Janelle had more praise for the vagina and why it’s bomb, and why she chooses to talk about it in her work.

Swipe through for a deeper dive into Janelle’s pynk mind.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store Near You Thanks To Janelle Monáe

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending…
 4 hours ago
05.02.18
Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store…
 5 hours ago
05.02.18
North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal…
 5 hours ago
05.02.18
She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice…
 6 hours ago
05.02.18
Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back…
 7 hours ago
05.02.18
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017
The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new…
 20 hours ago
05.01.18
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video 
 21 hours ago
05.01.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 22 hours ago
05.01.18
Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation…
 22 hours ago
05.01.18
Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye’s Revealing Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Trapaholic: YBN Almighty Jay BEEN Let Us Know…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
NSYNC Reunites For A Revealing Game Of ‘Never…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now