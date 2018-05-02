Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending Last Year On GMA

Hopefully you’re feeling better after watching Avengers Infinity War, this weekend. The movie was an extreme success and broke box offer records making over a 250 million dollars during it’s opening weekend. But did you know Mark Ruffalo spoiled the ending last year on Good Morning America?

During Disney’s D23 Conference, The Hulk actor straight out told the ending of the movie on a live interview. You can immediately see the regret appear on his face.

