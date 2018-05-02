Entertainment News
She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice For What” In NYC

Lauryn knows her stuff is classic.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Mawazine Music Festival 2017

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

What’s that? Lauryn Hill set a stage ablaze? The “Ex-Factor” singer kicked off her Miseducation anniversary tour last night at the Apollo Theater in NYC and according to plenty of fans, she didn’t disappoint.  She even came through with a reminder that Drake‘s “Nice For What” will forever belong to her!

Turn up then L-Boogie! The Miseducation tour rolls on as it hits Houston later this fall.

