She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice For What” In NYC

What’s that? Lauryn Hill set a stage ablaze? The “Ex-Factor” singer kicked off her Miseducation anniversary tour last night at the Apollo Theater in NYC and according to plenty of fans, she didn’t disappoint. She even came through with a reminder that Drake‘s “Nice For What” will forever belong to her!

“My shit is classic, here’s an example!” Let ‘em KNOW, Lauryn Hill! That “Ex-Factor” sample on Drake’s “Nice For What” will not be ignored. https://t.co/vL3hwt3FkZ pic.twitter.com/S9ZlnuTvDl — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 2, 2018

Turn up then L-Boogie! The Miseducation tour rolls on as it hits Houston later this fall.

