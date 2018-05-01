Entertainment News
Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle May Be The Answer

Global Grind
Avengers: Infinity War

Source: Marvel/Disney / Marvel/Disney

With Infinity War doing numbers at the box office right now, the age old conversion continues: Which Universe is the most lit? Marvel or DC?

 

Well, some smart Twitter user put together an epic dance video that may put a rest to the comic book beef.

 

Seeing Black Panther, The Hulk, Spider-Man and more Marvel peeps get down to Lil Uzi Vert ‘s “Do What I Want” will probably have you saying, “DC who?”

 

Even though there are a few DC stars in the clip, it’s looking like Marvel characters are lighting it up! What y’all think?

Who you riding with?

The OG?

 

Or the hot one?

 

via GIPHY

 

photos
