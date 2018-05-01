Music
Home > Music

#GGMUSIC: Bridget Kelly – In The Grey (VIDEO)

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Bridget kelly

Source: Isaac Yowman / IYO Visuals – @chillvibes

Grammy-winner singer Bridget Kelly has unveiled “In The Grey” the new video off her new album Reality Bites. They say this song is for anyone that’s found themselves in a “situation-ship” because it incites not only a check-in on the relationship’s direction but also a personal check-in on where couples personally want to be.

The song has some references to creeping and keeping it 100 and can easily fit into any of your playlist as the weather warms up. Check out the video below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #GGMUSIC: Bridget Kelly – In The Grey (VIDEO)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs…
 3 hours ago
05.01.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 4 hours ago
05.01.18
Trapaholic: YBN Almighty Jay BEEN Let Us Know…
 5 hours ago
05.01.18
NSYNC Reunites For A Revealing Game Of ‘Never…
 5 hours ago
05.01.18
Warning: Please Do Not Try These Stunts At…
 6 hours ago
05.01.18
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside
Offset and 21 Savage take us to the…
 21 hours ago
04.30.18
Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST
Rapper 03 Greedo Heading To Prison Soon, Related…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
Summer Shmood: This Dancer Took The Cha Cha…
 23 hours ago
04.30.18
Black Excellence: Shaquem Griffin Becomes First NFL Star…
 24 hours ago
04.30.18
Joe Budden Drops Episode 4 Of ‘Pull Up’…
 24 hours ago
04.30.18
Kanye’s Friends Unsuccessfully Try To Give Him A…
 24 hours ago
04.30.18
Rick Ross Reportedly Had Seizures Before A Show,…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Soulquarius 2017
Mute R. Kelly! The Women Of The Times…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
This Deleted Scene From ‘Atlanta’ Proves Paperboi Is…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
There’s A New Poster For ‘Ant-Man and The…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Kim Kardashian Speaks On Tristan Thompson & Kanye’s…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now