NSYNC Reunites For A Revealing Game Of ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s been five years since the megastar group NSYNC was publicly reunited.

The five singers brought back the nostalgia in 2013 when they performed during Justin Timberlake‘s MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Now the group has come together once again, and who else but Ellen to make the magic happen. Her audience lost it when JT surprised everyone with his four band mates.

The five singers also got in a game of “Never Have I Ever” and even they were surprised by each other’s answers. Swipe through to check it out!

