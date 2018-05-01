Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs Who’ve Called Out The #MeToo Movement

These outspoken ladies will not have their stories erased.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
NYLON And BCBGeneration's Annual Young Hollywood May Issue Event - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

This week, women of color have proven that they won’t be ignored when it comes to the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up collective. With the announcement of #MuteRKelly, folks are making sure Black women and girls aren’t forgotten when it comes to sexual abuse by entertainers.

Amber Rose has been one of the main stars calling out #MeToo, as a way to make sure it doesn’t become a rich, straight, white women-only conversation.

“What happened to the strippers, and the LGBTQ community? And the Black girls in college,” Amber told Michael Eric Dyson on The Raw Word back in March. “Like, you know, no one wanted to talk about these people.”

Amber continued her sentiments in a recent run-in with TMZ.

 

Amber isn’t the only one speaking up for ladies left at the margins. Swipe through to find out what other stars had critical words for #MeToo talk.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs Who’ve Called Out The #MeToo Movement

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside
Offset and 21 Savage take us to the…
 19 hours ago
04.30.18
Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST
Rapper 03 Greedo Heading To Prison Soon, Related…
 20 hours ago
04.30.18
Summer Shmood: This Dancer Took The Cha Cha…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
Black Excellence: Shaquem Griffin Becomes First NFL Star…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
Joe Budden Drops Episode 4 Of ‘Pull Up’…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
Kanye’s Friends Unsuccessfully Try To Give Him A…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
Rick Ross Reportedly Had Seizures Before A Show,…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
Soulquarius 2017
Mute R. Kelly! The Women Of The Times…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
This Deleted Scene From ‘Atlanta’ Proves Paperboi Is…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
There’s A New Poster For ‘Ant-Man and The…
 23 hours ago
04.30.18
Kim Kardashian Speaks On Tristan Thompson & Kanye’s…
 23 hours ago
04.30.18
Netflix Wins Michael B Jordan’s Next Comic Book…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Wakanda Forever Vs. Wakanda Tired: 8 Extremely Relatable…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
We Buying It? Nas Shows His Son’s Face…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
11 items
11 Reasons Why Travis Scott Is Having A…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
Issa Rae Has Black Twitter In An Uproar…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now