Hol’ On Sis: Amber Rose & Other Celebs Who’ve Called Out The #MeToo Movement

This week, women of color have proven that they won’t be ignored when it comes to the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up collective. With the announcement of #MuteRKelly, folks are making sure Black women and girls aren’t forgotten when it comes to sexual abuse by entertainers.

Amber Rose has been one of the main stars calling out #MeToo, as a way to make sure it doesn’t become a rich, straight, white women-only conversation.

“What happened to the strippers, and the LGBTQ community? And the Black girls in college,” Amber told Michael Eric Dyson on The Raw Word back in March. “Like, you know, no one wanted to talk about these people.”

Amber continued her sentiments in a recent run-in with TMZ.

