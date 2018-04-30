Entertainment News
Joe Budden Drops Episode 4 Of ‘Pull Up’ With Rob Markman, Arian Foster & Scottie Beam

If you're a hip hop head, you'll wanna get in on this discussion

Since his departure from Everyday Struggle, the only place music fans could hear Joe Budden‘s thoughts on today’s happenings was his weekly podcast. Going from a daily show to a conversation once a week was saddening for a lot of his fans and fans of hip-hop in general, and now he’s finally released the answer to the hole in many people’s hearts.

Last week Budden finally dropped his new show, Pull Up, which features a table of different guests every week. We’re already on episode 4, and this one features some of his friends and fellow music fans and professionals  Rob Markman, Arian Foster, and Scottie Beam.

The topics of discussion on this episode includes whether or not people care about Kanye West‘s political views, why people on the internet hate on J. Cole, and whether or not Budden is really retired from rap for good.

