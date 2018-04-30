Entertainment News
Black Excellence: Shaquem Griffin Becomes First NFL Star To Play In The League With Just One Hand

Global Grind
Shaquem Griffin

Black folks have been beating impossible odds all throughout human history and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

 

Shaquem Griffin knows that philosophy all too well, after making history over the weekend, becoming the first one-handed player to be drafted in the modern era.

 

On Saturday, the Central Florida linebacker was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round — which is the same team his twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, was drafted to last year in the third round.

 

Shaquem’s left hand was amputated when he was just four years old because of his amniotic band syndrome, a prenatal condition that caused the hand to be underdeveloped. But that has never slowed him down . He was named the 2016 American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year at Central Florida and also served as the team’s captain.

 

Congrats to the whole Griffin family!And don’t forget the old saying, “I Will Not Keep Calm While The Seahawks Are On.”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

