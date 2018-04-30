Mute R. Kelly! The Women Of The Times Up Movement State Its Time For The Industry To Cut Ties With Him!

It looks like R. Kelly is the next celebrity to feel the heat of the #MeToo Movement. The Women of Color of the Me Too Movement are asking the industry to stop doing business with him. They have also asked the public to tweet #MuteRKelly on social media platforms to RCA Records, R. Kelly’s record label, Apple Music, Spotify, venues and Ticketmaster to cancel his concerts and refuse to host his music. They are hoping to shut him out and open up an investigation into all the sexual assault allegations against him. Do you think they will be successful? Check out some tweets from celebrity women who are apart of the movement.

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC pic.twitter.com/TYmDRVIH00 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 30, 2018

All, all, all in together girls…🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 It’s going DOWN!! #muterkelly once and for all! https://t.co/uJKX0yoQyf — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 30, 2018

YES! As I’ve said 1000x, R. Creepy has to GO. I’m not here for the discussions about “separating the man from his music.” I refuse to separate a man from his serial abuse of black women. BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS ARE VALUABLE. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC https://t.co/9TtfeV8DGB — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 30, 2018

We join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on the safety + dignity of all women. We demand investigations into R. Kelly’s abuse allegations made by women of color + their families for two decades. We call on those who profit from his music to cut ties. #MuteRKelly #TIMESUP #WOC https://t.co/RTco2ZeetZ — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 30, 2018

Today we join the call to #MuteRKelly and insist on safety & dignity for all women. We demand appropriate investigations and inquiries into the allegations of R. Kelly’s abuse made by women of color & their families for over two decades now. #WOC #TIMESUPhttps://t.co/CG7Y5ZmKyR — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 30, 2018

