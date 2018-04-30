Entertainment News
Mute R. Kelly! The Women Of The Times Up Movement State Its Time For The Industry To Cut Ties With Him!

WGCI Summer Jam 2014

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

It looks like R. Kelly is the next celebrity to feel the heat of the #MeToo Movement. The Women of Color of the Me Too Movement are asking the industry to stop doing business with him. They have also asked the public to tweet #MuteRKelly on social media platforms to RCA Records, R. Kelly’s record label, Apple Music, Spotify, venues and Ticketmaster to cancel his concerts and refuse to host his music. They are hoping to shut him out and open up an investigation into all the sexual assault allegations against him. Do you think they will be successful? Check out some tweets from celebrity women who are apart of the movement.

 

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

Not now