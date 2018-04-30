Wakanda Forever Vs. Wakanda Tired: 8 Extremely Relatable Tweets

Have you ever scrolled through Twitter and come across a tweet that hits you deep in your soul? It happens to us more often than not, more so when the weekend’s over and we have to get our grumpy behinds up early on a rainy Monday morning. Hit the flip for 8 extremely relatable (and hilarious) tweets.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: