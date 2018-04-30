Entertainment News
Netflix Wins Michael B Jordan’s Next Comic Book Role

Michael B Jordan will be in a comic book movie once again as he is teaming up with Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole for the Vault Comic title “Failsafe.

Deadline exclusively reports that Netflix won the auction with a bid in the upper six figure range. Michael B Jordan is set to star as the protagonist is John Ravane, a legendary insurgent hunter who believe he killed the last of the enhanced super soldiers that kidnapped his daughter but 10 years later it become clear there is still work to do after an attempt to take over NYC.

