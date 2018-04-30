Entertainment News
There’s A New Poster For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ And It’s Got Fans Begging For More

And a new trailer for the film drops tomorrow

As the opening weekend of the record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War wraps up, Marvel continues to give fans what they want by releasing a brand new poster for their next release, Ant-Man and The Wasp. The poster includes a first look at Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins and Hannah John-Kamen in the film.

Evangeline Lilly, the star of the upcoming movie alongside Paul Rudd, dropped the poster on her Twitter while also announcing some other big news. Not only do fans get this poster today, but tomorrow Marvel is dropping the official, full-length trailer leading up to the film’s release a little more than two months from now on July 6.

There’s a lot of excitement around this poster because of Michelle Pfeiffer’s appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie itself having a female lead, and just the beauty of the poster in itself.

 

Keep any eye out for the release of the full-length trailer tomorrow and get excited for everything to come in the MCU.

