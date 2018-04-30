Entertainment News
Grab Your Tissues: Girl Surprises Her Prom Date By Walking For The First Time In Months

Global Grind
Prom is already a special night on it’s own, so imagine the magic that took place when one young lady surprised her date by walking on her own legs for the first time in 10 months.

 

Twitter user @aeonianlife, who goes by Momo, shared a video of her prom night, showing the moment her date first saw her using her legs in nearly a year. And needless to say, he was shook.

Since posting the emotional clip, the love has been flowing for Momo all week long.

 

If you needed any motivation to keep going this morning, let Momo and her story lead the way. Congrats, girl!

