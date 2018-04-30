Entertainment News
Issa Rae Has Black Twitter In An Uproar For Something She Wrote 3 Years Ago

Well...here we go.

HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Once again, social media has done some deep digging into someone’s past and made a polarizing remark the trending topic of today.

Only this time, the Twitter world didn’t have to do too much digging. The topic of discussion was found in Issa Rae‘s 2015 book The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.

In an excerpt from her book, Issa wrote, “This is why I propose that black women and Asian men join forces in love, marriage, and procreation. Educated black women, what better intellectual match for you than an Asian man? And I’m not talking about Filipinos; they’re like the blacks of Asians.”

Now considering Issa has made a whole career out of comedy, there could be layers of satire mixed up in her statement. As a matter of fact, one person on Twitter (who actually read Issa’s book) provided more context, pointing out that her statement was one excerpt within a whole chapter about Black women and Asian men struggles.

But some folks on Twitter (who probably ain’t read nothing) were already mad.

Some people thought Issa was bashing Black men and being discriminatory against her own kind.

While others were basically like, Black men have said way worse things about Black women sooooo….next.

Swipe through to peep the commentary and you tell us who’s making the good points.

Continue reading Issa Rae Has Black Twitter In An Uproar For Something She Wrote 3 Years Ago

