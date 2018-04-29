Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity With New Videos

Folks have plenty of time on their hands.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Woman lying on exercise mat

Source: Denis Felix / Getty

Every now and then, the Internet comes up with some random challenge sure to bring out the silliness in people.

One such challenge was the #NotMyLegsChallenge which started popping up on social media around 2015.

It seems the illusion, which has people using somebody else’s legs for funny tricks, continues to have an audience. New videos of the #NotMyLegsChallenge have recently popped up and they seem to be even wilder than before.

 

Lmao. Tew much.

Swipe through for some more hilarious #NotMyLegsChallenge clips, old and new.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity With New Videos

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 3 hours ago
04.29.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 3 hours ago
04.29.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 6 hours ago
04.29.18
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New…
 1 day ago
04.28.18
Here’s How A Drunk Destiny’s Child Convo Would…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 2 days ago
04.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Words Are Coming Back To Bite…
 2 days ago
04.27.18
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 3 days ago
04.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now