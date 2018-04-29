LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity With New Videos

0 reads Leave a comment
Every now and then, the Internet comes up with some random challenge sure to bring out the silliness in people.
One such challenge was the #NotMyLegsChallenge which started popping up on social media around 2015.
It seems the illusion, which has people using somebody else’s legs for funny tricks, continues to have an audience. New videos of the #NotMyLegsChallenge have recently popped up and they seem to be even wilder than before.
Lmao. Tew much.
Swipe through for some more hilarious #NotMyLegsChallenge clips, old and new.
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours