Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On Live TV Is Pretty Hard To Watch

Being forced into the friend zone is already bad enough — but getting friend zoned on national television is enough to scar your soul for life.

Unfortunately, that was the case for poor Steve; a contestant on CBS’ Let’s Make A Deal, who was pretty humiliated after claiming that he and his female friend were a couple, and she curved him. Hard.

Wanna see a man's soul leave his body on live TV? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q85MTlsl4j — Brad (@bworkmanwx) April 27, 2018

Can you imagine how awkward the car ride home is gonna be?!

At about 17 seconds into the clip, she looks directly into the camera and says "I'm single." His immediate reaction is the look of a deeply broken man. She's cold as ice, man. pic.twitter.com/CS2wM11uB9 — Brad (@bworkmanwx) April 27, 2018

Making matters a trillion times more awkward, Steve actually won the prize trip to Mexico. Wonder if he’s taking his “friend” along with him.

You know what they say though: Friends don’t take friends on baecations. Issa cold world.

