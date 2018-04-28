Entertainment News
Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New Record Is Low Key Fye

Little Yodeler

Source: Twitter / Twitter

In case case you forgot that dreams really do come true, just take a look at the Yodeling Wal Mart kid’s life over the last couple of weeks.

Yodeling Nba Playoffs GIF by NBA - Find & Share on GIPHY

He literally went from aspiring young artist belting out tunes in grocery stores for cash to performing at Coachella and landing record deal.

11- year old Mason Ramsey loves his new found fame so much that he wrote a song about called “Famous”. And we can’t even lie, the kid may have a hit on his hands.

 

But some folks are not here for the kids new track; slamming it for not being age appropriate:

While others totally support the young hustler’s grind:

The moral of the story here is that if it’s meant to be, it’ll be — even if it takes disturbing the peace at your local Wal Mart.

Not now