NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost Got 2 Chainz Drafted To The League

Apparently when 2 Chainz raps about ballin’, he’s not just talking about spending his millions.
The ATL emcee was once a standout college basketball player who was being considered as a replacement for Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis.
Tity, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, was also a 4.0 student and star of high school basketball team back in ’95. The flashback footage below is one of the highlight videos that made Chainz a hot commodity for college recruits.
No wonder he’s always spotted grinning while sitting court side at basketball games — it’s a dream come true.
The proud dad is even allowing his young son to follow in his footsteps; when he’s old enough of course:
2 Chainz probably would’ve been a great professional baller, but for our sake — we’re glad he chose to bless us those fire bars instead.