Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your Ears Now

A star takes her place in the spotlight.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Bridget Kelly Listening Session

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s inevitable that any great talent will get their time to shine, no matter how long it takes.

Bridget Kelly is here to tell you to trust the process.

After various EPs, and singing along with stars such as Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar, Bridget’s debut studio album Reality Bites has finally arrived.

In this full-length, Bridget shows all sides of her self and her voice, from the playful to the emotional. You just might get your soundtrack for the summer if you want variety in your life.

Check out Bridget’s single “Sedated”  below if you haven’t already , and be sure to enjoy Reality Bites now streaming on all platforms!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your Ears Now

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How A Drunk Destiny’s Child Convo Would…
 3 hours ago
04.27.18
New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your…
 6 hours ago
04.27.18
NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost…
 7 hours ago
04.27.18
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 9 hours ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 9 hours ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 10 hours ago
04.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Words Are Coming Back To Bite…
 11 hours ago
04.27.18
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 20 hours ago
04.26.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Ella Mai
 Ella Mai enjoys date night in “Boo’d Up”…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now