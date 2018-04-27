Here’s How A Drunk Destiny’s Child Convo Would Go Considering Their New Party Pics

In all honesty, it’s been a tough time in celebrity-ville this week. In the midst of everyone second guessing their all-time favs, Destiny’s Child quietly dropped some pics on Thursday to uplift people’s spirits.

#BlackGirlMagic was on ten with Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle sharing happy moments together (and happy dranks) at a Peter Dundas pop-up store opening.

Destiny's Child with Peter Dundas & Evangelo Bousis at Peter Dundas' Flagship Store Opening Party in Melrose Place. All dressed in Peter Dundas. pic.twitter.com/TcGledlk4N — BEYONCÉ INDONESIA (@BeyonceIndo) April 26, 2018

The various photos they took together were filled with so much joy, I couldn’t help but wonder what hilarious thoughts were going through DC3’s heads.

Imagining I was their BFF, I took a guess at what the conversation might’ve been like for the three ladies.

Swipe through for some Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle tea as told by their blissful pics!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: