Music
Home > Music

Watch: SZA Schools Kendrick Lamar On The Power Of The P In New ‘Doves In The Wind’ Video

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

It’s a celebration every time SZA and Kendrick Lamar link up — and this time was no different.

 

The TDE greats got their Kung Fu on in the new video for SZA’s banger “Doves In The Wind” featuring Kung Fu Kenny himself. Back in October, the singer gave us a little glimpse of the dope visuals, now we finally get to see what her super sexy new look was all about.

🕊@nabildo

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

 

The concept of the video is so timely, with all that’s happening in the country regarding women’s rights.

Watch SZA show Kendrick how much power the P really holds:

Classic video alert!

via GIPHY

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: SZA Schools Kendrick Lamar On The Power Of The P In New ‘Doves In The Wind’ Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 2 hours ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 3 hours ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 3 hours ago
04.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Words Are Coming Back To Bite…
 4 hours ago
04.27.18
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 14 hours ago
04.26.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Ella Mai
 Ella Mai enjoys date night in “Boo’d Up”…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
 24 hours ago
04.26.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
10 Quotes From Pastor West That Will Boost…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Arrivals
Miguel Feat. J. Cole “Come Through and Chill”…
 2 days ago
04.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now