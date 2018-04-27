Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
HBO's 'Insecure' Premiere

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Insecure has thrived for two seasons by putting woman against man, cheater against f*ckboy, Team Issa against Team Lawrence. However, as times change and we head into season 3, is it possible that we’ll be seeing a lot less Lawrence on our screen?

According to Jay Ellis, he hasn’t filmed a single scene for Season 3, and we know for a fact they’ve at least been filming for a month.

They shootin'. Season 3. #InsecureHBO

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on

 

Ellis spilled the tea to Angie Martinez around the 10-minute mark and we are shook.

 

We also know Dominique Perry, the actress who plays Tasha, is pregnant in real life.

Anything can happen next season.

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 2 hours ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 3 hours ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 3 hours ago
04.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Words Are Coming Back To Bite…
 4 hours ago
04.27.18
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend…
 14 hours ago
04.26.18
Weekend Thrill: This Dirt Bike Rider Will Have…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
That Friend Who Doesn’t Listen: These Celebs Tried…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Black Twitter Is Coming For R. Kelly Now…
 21 hours ago
04.26.18
Ella Mai
 Ella Mai enjoys date night in “Boo’d Up”…
 23 hours ago
04.26.18
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
 24 hours ago
04.26.18
Inspiration: Video Of Will Smith Skydiving With His…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
These Hot Photos Making Rounds On The Internet…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
10 Quotes From Pastor West That Will Boost…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends…
 1 day ago
04.26.18
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Arrivals
Miguel Feat. J. Cole “Come Through and Chill”…
 2 days ago
04.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now