What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?

Insecure has thrived for two seasons by putting woman against man, cheater against f*ckboy, Team Issa against Team Lawrence. However, as times change and we head into season 3, is it possible that we’ll be seeing a lot less Lawrence on our screen?

According to Jay Ellis, he hasn’t filmed a single scene for Season 3, and we know for a fact they’ve at least been filming for a month.

They shootin'. Season 3. #InsecureHBO A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

Ellis spilled the tea to Angie Martinez around the 10-minute mark and we are shook.

We also know Dominique Perry, the actress who plays Tasha, is pregnant in real life.

Anything can happen next season.

