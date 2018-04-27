OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie Trailer Crashed A ‘Peter Rabbit’ Screening

Some 40 kids in Australia will be scarred for life thanks to one movie theater’s major snafu.

Imagine parents and kids frolicking to a screening of Peter Rabbit — popcorn in hand, whimsical thoughts nestled in their minds.

Then, the lights dim, young hearts get excited and this shows up on the screen…

That’s right.

Surely, any thoughts of Peter Rabbit where DESTROYED…right along with that dead bird from the Hereditary trailer.

It was dreadful,” said Jane, a patron of Event Cinemas who saw the horrifying Hereditary trailer along with her sister’s children. “Very quickly you could tell this was not a kid’s film. Parents were yelling at the projectionist to stop, covering their kids’ eyes and ears.”

Just in case you missed it, Hereditary’s accolades include:

“The most traumatically terrifying horror movie in ages.” – The AV Club

“The screams in the theatre were almost as frightening as what was on screen.” – Thrillest

“Hereditary takes its place as a new generation’s The Exorcist—for some, it will spin heads even more savagely” – Time Out New York

Eventually, a senior staff member came into the movie theater and shut down the Hereditary trailer. “To his credit he apologized and offered us complimentary movie passes to make up for it,” Jane told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Seems like all is well that ends well.

Little kids…how ya feeling?

