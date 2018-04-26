Music
GG Music: Jacksonville’s Yungeen Ace Is “Betrayed” By Old Friend

A tale of childhood friends turned foes.

Yungeen Ace Dir. by Papertrail Productions

Source: Papertrail Productions / Papertrail Productions

Fresh out of Jacksonville, Florida, buzzing and soon-to-be hip-hop mainstay Yungeen Ace continues to shine as he releases yet another banger this week titled “Betrayed.”

In this new song and video, Ace shows us his more vulnerable side as he showcases what it’s like to be double-crossed by someone you trust. In the storyline visual, directed by Papertrail Productions, Ace’s love interest leads the rapper to believe she’s loyal and trustworthy, however midway through, we see what her true, devious intentions are.

By the end of the video, Ace gets set up and taken advantage of in the worst way possible.

This song and video goes out to everyone who’s been betrayed in life; unfortunately, we’ve all been there.

Ace’s last offerings are doing well organically: “Find Myself” racking in over 600,000 views and “All In” has over 2,000,000.

