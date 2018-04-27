Entertainment News
Newly Drafted New York Giant Gives His Girlfriend The Most Awkward Shoutout Ever

Global Grind
2018 NFL Draft

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty

Saquon Barkley is living his dreams after being drafted second overall to the New York Giants.  He knows his life is about to change and with those changes will come a lot more attention — and groupies.

The new groupies and side chicks must have been on Saquon’s mind because during his NFL draft interview, he not only forgot to shout out his girlfriend, he didn’t seem like even wanted to.

 

Poor Anna, are you okay?

