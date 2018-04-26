Entertainment News
That Friend Who Doesn't Listen: These Celebs Tried To Collect Kanye West This Week

The struggle.

2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Still emotionally, physically and spiritually drained from Kanye West‘s onslaught of tweets?

Don’t worry, we understand.

His so-called love for Donald Trump and the ludicrous reasoning behind it caused some people to cut the Chi-Town rapper off completely, while others are still trying to process his rapid fall from grace.

Since Kanye’s Wednesday Twitter storm, celebs have been trying to reach him one-by-one to no avail.

Take John Legend for example. You’d think a one-on-one personal text would make leeway.

Not for Kanye.

In fact, he was so unaffected by his conversation with John that he decided to post it on Twitter.

(Sigh).

Then John tried to reach Kanye one more time, but then just gave up and was like just promote my single and we’ll call it even.

(Sigh)

DRAINED.

John is not the only one who had a message for Kanye following his Twitter rant.

Swipe through to find out how other celebs have been trying to collect Kanye.

