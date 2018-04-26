Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In Court Before His Guilty Verdict

Bill Cosby has been found guilty on on all sexual assault charges. Apparently, before the courts rendered their verdict, Cosby surprised everyone in the courtroom when he stood up at the defense table and started barking like a dog for everyone in the court. According to Vulture, the judge made a joke which prompted Cosby to start barking. His lawyer also was seen napping in court.

Cosby accusers in tears outside courtroom after Bill Cosby is found guilty on all counts in sexual assault retrial. https://t.co/xEs03t9s9z pic.twitter.com/z1vr2LdoGC — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

