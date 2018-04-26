Entertainment News
Nah, Not Him Too: Chance The Rapper Defends Kanye West And Gets The Universal Side Eye

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

By now, we’re all use to Kanye‘s krazy outbursts — but this time, he forced our guy Chance The Rapper to chime in, and his response had many questioning “is he canceled next?”

 

As #YeMeltdown2K18 took place on Twitter this week, the celebrity world became divided into stars who couldn’t believe the things Kanye was saying, to folks who sort of agree with his POV. Unfortunately, Chano was the latter:

 

That brought a lot of Chance haters to the surface:

Chance isn’t the only star that folks are looking to cancel. Daniel Caesar is also on people’s radar for his support problematic tweets and his support of Candace Owens.

 

Oh, and Cyhi The Prynce, just stop it:

 

Everyone is allowed their freedom to say whatever they please; but once an artists use that power to support dangerous rhetoric — that’s when we start to prepare the drinks for their cancellation party.

 

Only time will time the fate of young Chance.

via GIPHY

 

