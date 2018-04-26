Entertainment News
Watch: Questlove Can Identify Any Prince Song From Hearing Only The First Second

Quest's music knowledge is out of this world

Global Grind
Kellogg's Recharge Bar Presents: The Roots In Concert

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Questlove isn’t only the drummer for The Legendary Roots Crew, a DJ, and an author–he’s also a complete audiophile. It’s a known fact that the musician is obsessed with music in every way, and he’s got way more knowledge about music and it’s ins and outs than pretty much everyone. He put that knowledge to the test in his recent appearance in the guest chair on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting his latest book.

The published author plays a game called One-Second Prince Song Quiz, which is exactly what it sounds like. If you know anything about Questlove, you won’t exactly be surprised that he knows every song by the superstar with so little information–but it’s still impressive.

Watch the whole game below and be amazed.

