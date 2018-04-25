News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just Dismissed But What Exactly Does It Mean?

It's most likely that Simmons' attorneys and Jaroski's legal representation were able to come to a settlement.

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jennifer Jarosik, the female documentarian who sued Russell Simmons for rape, has dropped the charges according to the Hollywood Reporter.

On Wednesday, both parties “filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice,” leaving behind the $5 million lawsuit Jarosik, 37, sought when she filed in January.

However, the charge dismissal does not signify guilt or innocence, most likely Simmons’ attorneys and Jarosik’s legal representation were able to come to a settlement.

Jarosik filed her lawsuit against Simmons after accusing him of sexual assault over the course of five years from 2011-2016. The two first met in 2006. Simmons maintains that he and Jarosik had a consensual relationship and also accused her of extortion. He pointed to nude photos and longing texts during the course of their interaction, which of course does not negate whether consent was implicit in their specific sexual encounter.

Jarosik’s claims are just one of 16 total accusations against the hip-hop mogul. Simmons still faces a $10M suit from an anonymous woman who said he raped her in a hotel room and also threatened her son.

SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter

DON’T MISS:

Russell Simmons Sued For $10 Million By New Rape Accuser

Russell Simmons Surfaces In Bali

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just Dismissed But What Exactly Does It Mean?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Arrivals
Miguel Feat. J. Cole “Come Through and Chill”…
 4 hours ago
04.25.18
Rae Sremmurd
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Travi$ Scott “CLOSE” [New Video]
 4 hours ago
04.25.18
He Warned Us: J. Cole’s Shady Bars About…
 5 hours ago
04.25.18
The Gemini Chronicles: 24 Hours Of Kanye West…
 6 hours ago
04.25.18
The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate…
 9 hours ago
04.25.18
Gangsta: This Goose Went Feather-Weight Killa On One…
 10 hours ago
04.25.18
Get Ya Mans: This Hilarious Craigslist Car Ad…
 12 hours ago
04.25.18
Beyoncé Mass Is In Session: Church Plans A…
 13 hours ago
04.25.18
Did ‘The Real Noriega’ Really Owe Rick Ross…
 13 hours ago
04.25.18
Whole Mood: Rihanna Is Rihanna’s Number One Fan…
 13 hours ago
04.25.18
Here’s Why Today Will Be A Perfect Date
 16 hours ago
04.25.18
Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Queer Folk Represent: How Kehlani’s Sexuality Tweets Became…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Meek Mill Out Of Prison??
 1 day ago
04.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now