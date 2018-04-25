Entertainment News
Beyoncé Mass Is In Session: Church Plans A Big Service Around Queen Bey

Do you Bey-lieve?

Global Grind
If you never thought Beyoncé could be your direct pathway to God, think again. The Queen Bey is inspiring fans at concerts and in the pulpit.

San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral is definitely moved. On Wednesday, they are hosting a Beyoncé mass which will celebrate and unpack the legacy of Bey.

The event will be hosted by the weekly progressive worship service The Vine, and it’s set to include Beyoncé’s music and Bible readings by women of color that relate to her music.

Reverend Yolanda Norton, who will preside over the mass, assured folks that this isn’t some Bey Hiv cult situation.

“This is not a service deifying Beyoncé,” she told Essence. “This is a service that uses Beyoncé’s music as a tool to engender positive, empowering conversation about Black women. The premise of [the class] is that if we look at the personal life, career trajectory, music and public persona of Beyoncé, so much of her life reflects aspects of black women’s stories.”

She continues, “We use ‘Flaws and All,’ a song maybe she wrote for her fans or for Jay-Z. But if you listen to the words in an ecclesiastical context, it’s a very faithful, honest, raw acknowledgment of the imperfect relationship we have with God.”

Preach!

 

Are you down for the Beyoncé-filled, fire-baptized session?

If you’re in the San Francisco area, you can hit up Grace Cathedral at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (April 25)!

 



