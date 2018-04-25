Get Ya Mans: This Hilarious Craigslist Car Ad Proves That Honesty Is The Best Policy

1 reads Leave a comment
Usually when purchasing a car on sites like Craigslist, the more straightforward the description, the better.
One dealer took that to heart and told the whole truth and nothing but the truth while selling his 1999 Toyota Corolla.
It usually takes a lot of fluff words and misleading info to sell such an old vehicle. But being brutally honest certainly worked for this Houston vendor.
The ad might’ve been funny, but folks on social media can attest to the power of Corolla:
The truth-mobile was listed for $2,500 before it was surprisingly sold. Lowkey, this ad should be framed by Toyota and put in the Craigslist Hall Of Fame as the GOAT.
Would you buy it?
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours