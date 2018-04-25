Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gangsta: This Goose Went Feather-Weight Killa On One Unlucky Golf Player

Disrespectful.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
A head shot of a Canada Goose (Branta canadensis) with its beak open and its tongue sticking out.

Source: Sandra Standbridge / Getty

One tough billed warrior goose put the fear of God in a golf player they thought was threatening their family.

The whole incident happened in Michigan at Wolf Creek Golf Course in the middle of a high school tournament. Isaac Couling of Concord High School was walking with his peers down a fairway where a goose was sitting on an egg in a nest nearby. According to ABC News, a sign warned that geese were close-by and the golfers thought they were keeping their distance.

However, what they didn’t know was that one stealthy killa was creeping up behind them making sure they didn’t get close to the fam.

The goose attacked the four golfers and Isaac in particular got the worst of the animal’s fury.

Devon Gilson-Pitts, whose husband is an assistant golf coach for Blissfield High School, thought it was the perfect time to pull out her camera and take pics.

Here’s a close-up if you need it.

 

Cold.

Eventually, once she put her camera down, Devon drove a golf cart with her husband in between the golfer and the goose so it would flee.

She told ABC News it took four carts to get the feathered killa away.

“At no point in my life I ever thought golf would be fun or exciting till yesterday,” Devon wrote on Facebook. “We have a great group of kids on the golf team and had some excitement on the course yesterday.”

Well it’s goods to know Devon had a blast.

Meanwhile, poor Isaac is probably traumatized.

Leave it to your rival school to make fun of your pain. Blissfield Athletics probably didn’t think twice when they posted the pictures on Twitter.

When one user asked if Isaac was okay, Blissfield responded, “Just his pride was hurt.”

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Gangsta: This Goose Went Feather-Weight Killa On One Unlucky Golf Player

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate…
 3 hours ago
04.25.18
Gangsta: This Goose Went Feather-Weight Killa On One…
 4 hours ago
04.25.18
Get Ya Mans: This Hilarious Craigslist Car Ad…
 5 hours ago
04.25.18
Beyoncé Mass Is In Session: Church Plans A…
 6 hours ago
04.25.18
Whole Mood: Rihanna Is Rihanna’s Number One Fan…
 7 hours ago
04.25.18
Here’s Why Today Will Be A Perfect Date
 10 hours ago
04.25.18
Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers…
 24 hours ago
04.24.18
Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Queer Folk Represent: How Kehlani’s Sexuality Tweets Became…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Meek Mill Out Of Prison??
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Make Their Way To…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Imma Let You Finish, But: LL Cool J…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Watch: Chris Rock Talks About Getting “Uncle-Zoned” By…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now