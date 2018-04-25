Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate All Your Craziest BFFs

Oh heyyy, Cece!

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

When Cardi B dropped her track “Be Careful” it was a moment. Like “Bodak Yellow,” girls could relate to the lyrics  and although the newer track covered a different topic, it evoked the strongest of emotions in Bardi Gang. Cardi has a way of hyping her fans. So, when little Cece (@thececeshow) impersonated girls getting in their feelings while rapping “Be Careful” it was accurate AF and deserving of the RP it eventually got from the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.

Hit the flip to see more clips from the aspiring actress and comedic impersonator. Her Maxine Waters video is jokes.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate All Your Craziest BFFs

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Cece Show: Watch This Little Girl Impersonate…
 3 hours ago
04.25.18
Gangsta: This Goose Went Feather-Weight Killa On One…
 4 hours ago
04.25.18
Get Ya Mans: This Hilarious Craigslist Car Ad…
 5 hours ago
04.25.18
Beyoncé Mass Is In Session: Church Plans A…
 6 hours ago
04.25.18
Whole Mood: Rihanna Is Rihanna’s Number One Fan…
 7 hours ago
04.25.18
Here’s Why Today Will Be A Perfect Date
 10 hours ago
04.25.18
Hmm: Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers…
 24 hours ago
04.24.18
Melania Trump Doesn’t Want Her Husband’s Tiny Hands…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Nobody Is Happy With CyHi the Prynce Doubling…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Queer Folk Represent: How Kehlani’s Sexuality Tweets Became…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Meek Mill Out Of Prison??
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Watch: Desus & Mero Make Their Way To…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Imma Let You Finish, But: LL Cool J…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Watch: Chris Rock Talks About Getting “Uncle-Zoned” By…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
Genius: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Video Starring…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
T’Challa Is Tiiiide: All The Times Chadwick Boseman…
 1 day ago
04.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now