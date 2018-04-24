Lupita Nyong’o Misses ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars’ Premiere But Shows Love To Cast In Wakanda Fashion

Lupita Nyong’o posed in a cute bomber jacket reppin’ Nakita from Wakanda.

She wore a custom ‘Nakia’ jacket by high-end streetwear brand, Fear of God. Ahhh! Can they make this into production? The beauty was noticeably absent from the Avengers: Infinity Wars premiere, so this photo might have been subtly showing some love as she hashtagged #AvengersInfinityWar.

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet

She paired the look with black shades, and continued to play with the hashtag, ending the post with #NakiaWasAbroad.

So cute! Beauties, would you wear this jacket? Tell us in the comment section.

