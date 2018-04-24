Uncategorized
Wild Thoughts: Somebody Needs To Check On Bow Wow — Again

We all thought Bow Wow was doing better regarding his suicidal thoughts after his interview on the Breakfast Club earlier this month, but according to his tweets, that’s not the case.

 

Remember how shook most of us were after the rapper’s “last interview ever” with Charlamagne, Angela Yee and DJ Envy?

Well, Bow, er, Shad Moss, must’ve been having a really rough morning on Tuesday, because he hopped back on Twitter to express once again that he didn’t want to be alive anymore.

Folks may sit on social media and drag Shad for his wild antics all day long — but let’s be real, we all care about Lil Bow Wow.

 

 

He eventually hopped back on social media to let everyone that he is in fact okay.

 

But maybe we just need to keep an eye on the young, old head, just for safety measures. Sidebar, Bow recently released the tracklist for his upcoming album, in the midst of his suicidal thought rampage.

Also, peep the title of tracks 4 & 8. For real yall…let’s keep Bow in our thoughts.

