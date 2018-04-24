Wild Thoughts: Somebody Needs To Check On Bow Wow — Again

We all thought Bow Wow was doing better regarding his suicidal thoughts after his interview on the Breakfast Club earlier this month, but according to his tweets, that’s not the case.

Remember how shook most of us were after the rapper’s “last interview ever” with Charlamagne, Angela Yee and DJ Envy?

Bow Wow's interview on The Breakfast Club is important! He said he's depressed because he's done everything he's wanted and doesn't know what else to do. It's a reminder to appreciate the struggles in your journey. The destination isn't what makes the dream, it's the journey! — Iyanla Fix My Life Type Beat (@Binedu_) April 18, 2018

Well, Bow, er, Shad Moss, must’ve been having a really rough morning on Tuesday, because he hopped back on Twitter to express once again that he didn’t want to be alive anymore.

Feel like jumping off this balcony — Bow Wow (@smoss) April 24, 2018

Im sorry but i truly dont want to be here no more! https://t.co/aGpte4rCfC — Bow Wow (@smoss) April 24, 2018

Folks may sit on social media and drag Shad for his wild antics all day long — but let’s be real, we all care about Lil Bow Wow.

Aye man, somebody check on Bow Wow for real. We joke but nobody actually wants to see him kill himself. — ĸayтranada’ѕ ѕтυnт doυвle (@BarkyBoogz) April 24, 2018

Bow wow is crying out for help. Someone please help him before it’s too late — WHITNEY (@WWWHIIITNEYYY) April 24, 2018

He eventually hopped back on social media to let everyone that he is in fact okay.

No im not gone do nothing. It was just a figure of speech. I woke up to bad news. https://t.co/IfegLbtVrf — Bow Wow (@smoss) April 24, 2018

But maybe we just need to keep an eye on the young, old head, just for safety measures. Sidebar, Bow recently released the tracklist for his upcoming album, in the midst of his suicidal thought rampage.

MAY 21st Greenlight 6 pic.twitter.com/rjR7daGRnS — Bow Wow (@smoss) April 19, 2018

Also, peep the title of tracks 4 & 8. For real yall…let’s keep Bow in our thoughts.

