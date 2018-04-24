DJ Kayotik
New Video: Janelle Monae “I Like That”

DJ Kayotik
Janelle Monae at Black Girls Rock

Source: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo

Janelle Monae drops her brand new video in a very exotic setting.  Bath tub anyone? Ms. Monae multiplies in this symboli-filled visual off her Dirty Computer album this Friday.

janelle monae

