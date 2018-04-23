Tom Holland Hints At Miles Morales Partnership & Benedict Cumberbatch Proves He Has Lips

Entertainment News
97.9 The Beat Staff | 04.23.18
Leave a comment

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch sit down with Xilla Valentine to promote their new movie Avengers Infinity War hitting theaters this Friday. During this casual interview I accidentally brought up a photograph of Benedict, Tom and Tom Hiddleston which was called the most British picture ever, but someone replied by saying there wasn’t a lip in the entire photo.

The tweet quickly went viral.

Benedict Cumberbatch put on his duck lips to show he does indeed have lips.

The rest of the fun interview talks about Tom’s CGI arm hair to display his Spidey-Senses and if we will ever see Miles Morales in the MCU to which Tom was about to reveal all the juicy details before stopping short. Great stuff.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Tom Holland Hints At Miles Morales Partnership & Benedict Cumberbatch Proves He Has Lips

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Future Perform At The O2 Arena
Rich The Kid “Dead Friends”[New Video]
 20 mins ago
04.23.18
Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest…
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
OKKK: All The Ladies Of RHOA Banned Together…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
#PrayerHands: Watching This Person Make Tuna Salad Might…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Tom Holland Hints At Miles Morales Partnership &…
 5 hours ago
04.23.18
Made: Imagine Being The Student Who’ll Say “Beyoncé…
 6 hours ago
04.23.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces Nas Album Release Date
 10 hours ago
04.23.18
The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks…
 10 hours ago
04.23.18
Cold: Odell Beckham Jr. Meets His Rap Battle…
 10 hours ago
04.23.18
Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back At Russ After He…
 11 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 24 hours ago
04.22.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 1 day ago
04.22.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now