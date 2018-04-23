Entertainment News
#PrayerHands: Watching This Person Make Tuna Salad Might Make You Lose Your Appetite

Why does it look like that?

High Angle View Of Food In Container

Source: Michelle Arnold / EyeEm / Getty

Everyone has their own process when it comes to making their special dish. Heck, sometimes family doesn’t even need to know what it is, as long as the food comes out smelling good and tasting right.

With that being said, I wish my eyes could un-see this one video that might’ve ruined tuna salad forever.

Comedian extraordinaire GotDamnZo tried to watch someone make their version of the dish, and the method to their madness caused a few squeamish looks from Zo. Peep the hilarity below and let us know if you’re trying that salad!

 

Continue reading #PrayerHands: Watching This Person Make Tuna Salad Might Make You Lose Your Appetite

photos
