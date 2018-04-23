Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest African Dances In One Sitting

Make space!

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Want to make sure your next party is all the way turnt?

Impress that boo thang you’ve been eyeing across the room with some infectious moves from Africa.

A-Star, FRÈNĆHNANA and @tc_ldn1 break down the Shaku Shaku (Nigeria), Pilolo (Ghana), Gwara Gwara (South Africa), and the Boga Dance by the Ghana Boyz in the clip below. Your next night out is set!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest African Dances In One Sitting

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Future Perform At The O2 Arena
Rich The Kid “Dead Friends”[New Video]
 20 mins ago
04.23.18
Lit: This Clip Can Teach You The Hottest…
 2 hours ago
04.23.18
OKKK: All The Ladies Of RHOA Banned Together…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
#PrayerHands: Watching This Person Make Tuna Salad Might…
 3 hours ago
04.23.18
Tom Holland Hints At Miles Morales Partnership &…
 5 hours ago
04.23.18
Made: Imagine Being The Student Who’ll Say “Beyoncé…
 6 hours ago
04.23.18
Kanye West
Kanye West Announces Nas Album Release Date
 10 hours ago
04.23.18
The Boys Can’t Wait To Squeeze Their Cheeks…
 10 hours ago
04.23.18
Cold: Odell Beckham Jr. Meets His Rap Battle…
 10 hours ago
04.23.18
Hip-Hop Producers Fire Back At Russ After He…
 11 hours ago
04.23.18
Questlove Better Stay Woke, This 2-Year-Old Might Take…
 24 hours ago
04.22.18
Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chase Down In The…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
Winston Duke Has An Extended Challenge Monologue &…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
5 Times Coachella Tried To Catch Beyonce Slipping
 1 day ago
04.22.18
Tell ‘Em, Sis: Tiffany Haddish Has A Message…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
9 Formerly Poppin’ Stars You’d Be Surprised Are…
 1 day ago
04.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now